RETRO PICTURES: Sheffield's legendary Fiesta nightclub - can you spot yourself in our groovy gallery?

Artists who played the venue - which is now the Odeon cinema building on Arundel Gate - included Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, The 3 Degrees, Four Tops, BB King, Tommy Cooper, and Morecambe and Wise.

The night spot cost £500,000 - big money in those days - and took two years to build.

It was opened by brothers Keith and Jim Lipthorpe in August 1970 and became a huge hit with city revellers and was reputed to have been the largest club in Europe with a 1,300 seat ampitheatre, a cavernous disco, several bars and a high-end restaurant.

It was the hottest venue in the city where bikini-clad Fiesta Fawn Girls served up drinks and a bit of glitz and glamour.

It employed a whopping 150 staff and incredibly, even had its own monthly newspaper and a mini travel agent which arranged weekend cruises to nightlife hotspots like Amsterdam.

But its success was also to become its downfall and the club stayed open just six years.

The workforce regularly went on strike and ran up such mammoth bills it eventually ruined Jim and Keith Lipthorpe. The pair had disastrously experimented with opening another even bigger venue in Cleveland. It had gone under within six months, sucking finances away from Sheffield’s Fiesta. The run of bad luck meant on May 17, 1976, they suddenly announced their Norton Entertainments Limited company was being liquidated and the Fiesta nightclub was shutting.



