RETRO PICTURES: Legendary Sheffield nightclub Josephine's - can you spot yourself in our gallery?

It was a very different kind of nightclub, according to the legend.

Josephine’s was the place to go in Sheffield for a rather more ritzy kind of night out.

The club opened in Barker's Pool in the mid 70s.

Celebrity guests schmoozed among the exclusive surroundings - or at least that is the crowd the club tried to court.

Known as the place for pick-up lines, posing and partying since it opened in 1976, Josephine's was far from your average Sheffield haunt, according to those who frequented the venue.

The club, based in Barkers Pool, certainly had a good run.

It managed to last nearly 30 years, shutting its doors for the fina l time in 2003.

Neon and mirrorballs and a packed dancefloor at Josephine's.

It was known for its luxurious interiors as much as it was its upmarket clientele.

Crushed velvet padded toilet doors decked out the bathrooms, while neon signs and champagne flutes were very much de rigeur for those in attendance.

Neon was liberally spread throughout the club, in true 1970s and 1980s style.

The club was also known for having a particularly small dancefloor compared to other Sheffield nightclubs of the era.

The club in the 1970s.

The venue’s owner decided it was all getting a bit dated by 2003 and decided to shut up shop before spending a cool £750,000 on refurbishing the club from top to bottom.

Much of Josephine’s innards were auctioned off for charity, with money raised for Help A Hallam child.

Clubbers were invited along on that final closing night to bid for a bit of the club to take home as a keepsake.

Who knows, there may still be the odd neon sign knocking around in someone’s loft.

The club billed itself as the "area's indisputable premier nightclub" in the centre of "beautiful Sheffield."

Josephine’s, known affectionately as Josie’s, closed on November 1, 2003.

It was then that the club became Banus.