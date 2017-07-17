Search

RETRO GALLERY: Doncaster's St James' Baths in its heyday

St James' Baths in its heyday.

St James' Baths in its heyday.

0
Have your say

This is how generations of Doncaster swimmers will remember the town's St James' baths - before its closure and descent into ruin.

We revealed that the once popular Waterdale leisure centre, which dates from 1932, is now a crumbling, debris strewn wreck after it was closed due to structural problems four years ago.

The Turkish Baths were popular with men and women.

The Turkish Baths were popular with men and women.

READ MORE: PICTURES - Frozen in time: Eerie glimpse inside Doncaster's abandoned St James' Baths
But we've dug back into our archives to happier times when the building, which played host to a concert by The Beatles in the 1960s, was one of the town's thriving and most popular leisure centres.

The building is a Grade II listed structure after late community campaigner Ray Nortrop secured its survival because it housed one of the country's few remaining original Turkish Baths in the basement.

The hall shortly after is 1932 opening.

The hall shortly after is 1932 opening.

The baths once famously played host to a concert by The Beatles on February 20, 1963.

The baths once famously played host to a concert by The Beatles on February 20, 1963.

The baths were the first victim of structural problems at the Waterdale building before the whole site was closed.

The baths were the first victim of structural problems at the Waterdale building before the whole site was closed.

The Turkish Baths were one of only a few originals remaining in Britain.

The Turkish Baths were one of only a few originals remaining in Britain.

The original drinking fountain in the Turkish Baths suite.

The original drinking fountain in the Turkish Baths suite.

The pool was where many generations of Doncastrians learned to swim.

The pool was where many generations of Doncastrians learned to swim.

The building closed down in 2013.

The building closed down in 2013.

Back to the top of the page