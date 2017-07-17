RETRO GALLERY: Doncaster's St James' Baths in its heyday

This is how generations of Doncaster swimmers will remember the town's St James' baths - before its closure and descent into ruin.
We revealed that the once popular Waterdale leisure centre, which dates from 1932, is now a crumbling, debris strewn wreck after it was closed due to structural problems four years ago.
But we've dug back into our archives to happier times when the building, which played host to a concert by The Beatles in the 1960s, was one of the town's thriving and most popular leisure centres.
The building is a Grade II listed structure after late community campaigner Ray Nortrop secured its survival because it housed one of the country's few remaining original Turkish Baths in the basement.