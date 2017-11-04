Retail quarter firm signs on to build 'world-class' Sheffield health research centre

Have your say

The firm building Sheffield’s new retail quarter has signed on to another major city development.

BAM Construction will construct Sheffield Hallam University’s £14 million Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre on the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe.

The centre will be full of state-of-the-art equipment and will focus on new ways to improve the health of the nation.

Work is due to begin in February.

BAM construction director Kelvin Pollard said the development would ‘add something back for the community around it’.