Firefighters in Sheffield dealt with a blaze in a restaurant roof.

Crews were called to Norooz on Spital Hill, Burngreave, at 7.30pm and found a fire in the roof space.

They spent around an hour dealing with the incident and preventing the flames from spreading to neighbouring businesses.

Spital Hill was closed to traffic while emergency services were at the scene.

The fire was connected to the extractor vent from the oven in the kitchen.