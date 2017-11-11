Respiratory nurse receives royal recognition

A nurse who is dedicated to improving care for people with respiratory conditions has been given an award.

Gail Miles, a Respiratory Nurse Consultant at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, has been given The Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Award for Outstanding Service.

She received the accolade in recognition of her instrumental leadership in helping to set up and run the only nurse-led model of care for respiratory inpatients and outpatients in Europe.

BreathingSpace, as it is known, provides treatment for people with respiratory disease including bronchiectasis pulmonary fibrosis chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The model of care at BreathingSpace promotes patient self-management and participation, particularly with exercise as well as more conventional management.

Gail said she was pleased to win the award, and thanked colleagues who have helped her over the last decade.

She said: “I am extremely honoured to receive this award and consider this to be on behalf of all the members of staff who have contributed to the success of BreathingSpace over the last 10 years.”

Earlier this year, BreathingSpace celebrated its 10th anniversary by holding a special event attended by patients, members of staff and partners where they had the opportunity to reminisce over the past decade.

As well as highlighting the work of nurses from across the country, the Queen’s Nursing Institute used this year’s awards to celebrate 130 years since its foundation by Queen Victoria.