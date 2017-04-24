Residents to act as 'eyes and ears' with complaints website for Streets Ahead work in Sheffield

Sheffield residents have set up their own website to report problems with road repairs after accusing the city council of failing to act.

The authority is working with private contractor Amey to upgrade Sheffield's roads, pavements and street lights under the Streets Ahead contract.

Pavements left half finished.

The council says so far more than 1,200 miles of pavement have been resurfaced, and about 600 miles of roads.

But some residents believe the quality of the work is not good enough. They say the council is not putting Amey's work under enough scrutiny, and have set up a website for complaints, at srha.site, which they will then pass directly to the company.

Graham Turnbull, from Nether Edge, said: "There are many positives resulting from the Streets Ahead contract that Sheffield Council have with Amey. This includes £2.2 billion of investment over 25 years so that every road and pavement surface will be replaced and maintained, and all the street lights will be replaced with newer more efficient LED lights.

"However the implementation has often been sub-standard."

A seedling breaking through a newly-laid pavement in Kingfield Road, Sheffield. Photo: Jennifer Saul

Mr Turnbull said it was important for residents to make Amey 'fully accountable' and act as the 'eyes and ears' to report bad practice.

He added: "The more people that complain, the more they’ll be held to account, and the problems fixed more quickly. We’re also active on social media, and will be highlighting the worst examples each and every week.

“Whichever street you walk down at the moment, there are countless examples. I walked down just one street the other week, Montgomery Road, and saw 10 separate issues. It’s appalling.

"If Sheffield Council are not going to hold Streets Ahead to account, we, the residents of Sheffield, will do so instead."

Heathlands Park.

The council's cabinet member for environment Bryan Lodge said Amey's work was being monitored constantly.

"The Streets Ahead contract is a modern self-monitoring contract where the council does its own robust monitoring of Amey’s processes," he said.

"Where failures occur, which is inevitable on a contract of this scale, they are rectified by Amey as soon as possible.

"Residents are encouraged to contact us about any issues and there are several ways for people to ask questions, report concerns or submit complaints about Streets Ahead."

To highlight problems to the council visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/report, e-mail streetsahead@sheffield.gov.uk or call 0114 2734567.

