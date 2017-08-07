Residents raise concerns about opening hours of Domino's and The Branded Burger Co in busy Sheffield street

Sheffield councillors have been urged to take residents into account when deciding whether or not to allow two food firms to open late at night in Ecclesall Road.

Both Domino's and The Branded Burger Co have applied for licenses to operate in the busy street.

The takeaway pizza chain has moved towards the city centre from number 886 to 373-373. It is currently offering collection until 10.45pm and delivery until 5am, but wants to extend the collection until 5am.

The burger restaurant hopes to serve alcohol and play live and recorded music at number 474 until 11.45pm every night of the week.

Each firm has outlined the measures it will take to minimise nuisance and prevent crime, such as installing CCTV and, in the case of Domino's, carrying out regular litter picks.

But members of the council's licensing committee will also have to consider several objections from the public to each application at a hearing tomorrow.

Vivienne Smith, of the Botanical Gate Community Association, has raised concerns about both firms' proposals.

Regarding Domino's, she said rubbish would be an issue despite the offer of litter picks.

"Takeaway food comes in containers which we frequently find strewn across our streets and in our front gardens," she wrote.

"Increasing the length of hours can only increase this problem, along with the likely noise from the consumers of the pizzas.

"Half-eaten food left is not a pleasant or safe thing to find and have to clean up."

Ms Smith and other objectors suggested a closing time of 11.30pm, in line with other takeaways nearby.

Noise is also a concern for residents. Kate and Allana Thorpe-Shaw said: "As residents of Khartoum Road we already hear noise of recycling etcetera from other premises, and fear that a late licence for The Branded Burger Company will mean we hear constant noise, conversations, bottle recycling, bins and other related issues disturbing our home life.

"All other premises locally are not allowed to make noise past 9pm - this proposal is inappropriate and out with existing rules for local premises."

Councillors will consider both applications at tomorrow's meeting.