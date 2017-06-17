Residents on Sheffield estate in shock after discovering fishing line tied across path

Residents on a Sheffield estate have issued a warning after fishing line was tied across a well-used path.

Handsworth residents took to Facebook yesterday to issue the warning that fishing line had been tied across the well-used path.

One resident reported that four chilren were seen tieing the line across the path leading from Handsworth Church.

She also reported that a line had been put on a path going past two local schools.

Residents said they have now taken the dangerous line down and reported the incident to the police.

A number of schools are situated in the area, including Ballifield Primary School, Sunny Meadows Nursery and Handsworth Grange College.