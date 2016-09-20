Residents object to Sheffield student tower block 'monstrosity'

A new 16-storey student tower block close to Weston Park is being planned - despite concerns from local residents it looks like a 'monstrosity'.

The intended new site near the University of Sheffield on Winter Street would involve the demolition of the old Star and Garter pub.

The plans have received more than a dozen objections from people living close by.

Locate Developments want to create a tower block that includes space for 250 students, as well as a library, gym, work rooms, laundry, a common room, a cinema room and meeting rooms.

They hope to have the building ready for students by autumn 2018.

But some local residents have put in objections to the scheme.

Timothy Foulstone said: "The proposed building is far too tall and out of keeping with other accommodation in the area. It will over shadow all nearby residences and businesses blocking their light and the view of the Arts Tower.

"Also in the short term the building work for such a large monstrosity will cause months of disruption to neighbours and nearby businesses."

Louise Hall added: "The building is completely out of keeping with the area and will add a significant number of students to an area lacking the infrastructure to deal with them."

Tom James said: "I'm objecting to this proposal due to the affect I feel it will have on the Arts Tower, across the road.

"The Arts Tower, which is Grade II* listed, is one of Sheffield few architecturally important buildings. It is slender, gracious and only recently refurbished at a cost of £36 million pounds. It is visible across the city as a beacon of what can happen when Sheffield gets architecture right.

"This proposal, for another cheaply clad, plastic student tower block, would have a significant impact on the views of one of Sheffield's only beautiful buildings, and the quality of the city-scape generally.

"If Sheffield is serious about its aspirations to be 'a city of global significance, distinctive, successful, inclusive, vibrant and sustainable', it needs to think about the quality and location of the buildings that get built here.

"Does Sheffield really need another cut-price student block? And does it need to be here?"

Councillors are to due to make a decision on the application by November 29.