Residents evacuated in Doncaster gas fire

Residents in a Doncaster street were evacuated this morning when a burning bit set a gas supply line alight.

The incident happened at about 2am when the burning rubbish bin damaged the supply line of a house in Victoria Road, Edlington.

Residents were sent out into the street amid fears of a serious gas fire.

Gas board workers isolated the line and made the area safe, allowing residents to return to their homes after more than two hours.

An eyewitness said children were among those evacuated from the house.