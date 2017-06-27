Residents called to emergency meetings ahead of more fire tests on Sheffield's buildings

Emergency meetings have been called with residents in Sheffield tower blocks over the buildings' safety.

The council has invited Netherthorpe, Upperthorpe and Leverton residents to the meetings, the first of which are on tonight.

The Netherthorpe meeting is on at 6.30pm, following a meeting with council representatives at 5.15pm in the Adamfield Meeting Room.

Upperthorpe people can meet in the Burlington Meeting Room tomorrow at the same times.

The Leverton meetings will take place on Tuesday, July 4 at the same times, in the Lansdowne Meeting Room.

Meanwhile, there are more meetings set down for Hanover residents as work to remove the cladding of that building began today.

They are on Thursday at 5.15 and 6.30pm in the Hanover Tower Block Meeting Room.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has agreed with the Council that it is safe to remain while the works take place.

If residents do want to find out about temporary alternative accommodation, they can visit the drop-in sessions or call housing services on (0114) 293 0000.

Security is on site 24 hours a day while the building works take place.