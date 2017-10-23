Residents call the police after being ‘terrorised’ by a goat

Residents have been ‘terrorised’ by a goat in the Isle of Axholme, according to the police.

Posting on the Isle of Axholme Community Policing Team Facebook page, Humnerside Police said that there had been several reports from residents of animals ‘causing chaos’ across the Isle of Axholme.

Reports included a Billy Goat ‘terrorising residents’ at Tower Hill, Westwoodside, and horses ‘galavanting all over the road without a care in the world’ at Candy Bank Wroot.

Humberside Police also said that 10 Shetland ponies had paid a visit to students at Haxey Primary School last week and a swan had been hissing at the public on Godnow Road, Crowle.

A spokesman for the force said: “We will try and attend incidents where there is a highway disruption or risk of an accident happening. The RSPCA can be contacted for all other matters on ‭0300 123 8028‬.”

Humberside Police also reported a burglary, an attempted burglary and a theft taking place in the same time period.

The burglary took place on Monday, October 16, at a house on Woodside Lane, Wroot between 1pm and 3pm, where cash and other items were stolen. Log number 363 16/10/17.

The attempted burglary took place on Wednesday, October 18, at a house on Woodland Way, Epworth. Log number 139 18/10/17

Also, batteries and diesel were stolen from a parked up excavator in a barn. Log number 16/50147/17.

The force did, however, add that there had been a ‘significant drop’ in the number of burglaries overall.