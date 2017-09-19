Reports of police officer attacked in Doncaster

Part of Doncaster is sealed off this morning amid reports that a police officer has been attacked.

Details have not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police, but local residents in Hexthorpe, claim an officer was assaulted and has been taken to hospital.

he is alleged to have been knocked unconscious.

Police cars, ambulances and police vans are at the scene, with part of Hexthorpe Road cordoned off close to the Mark Jarvis bookmakers.

Two men and woman are reported to have been arrested.

Forensic experts in white suits are examining the scene.