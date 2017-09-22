Reporter Jon Cooper gives Aldi’s seasonal range of cycle kit the thumbs up

For the keen cyclists among us it is time start digging out the winter training gear as the nights are drawing in and that cool autumn chill is upon us.

And Aldi has once again come up with everything a cyclist might need to stay warm and safe through the darker and colder months ahead.

It’s new Cycling and Merino Cycling ranges, available in stores and online from September 28, offer something for riders of all levels with some great accessories too.

As a cycling enthusiast, I have been particularly impressed with the men’s cycling jersey, the leggings, gloves and multi-sports neck warmer.

But once again there is so much more on offer.

Cyclists will love Aldi’s Camera and Bike Light at £39.99 which features 8GB of memory to catch all the action in front or behind.

They can stay visible with the Front & Rear LED Bike Lights at £14.99 or the High Performance Bike Lights at £12.99 both offering flashing or steady beam options.

No serious cyclist should be without the Indoor Bike Trainer too at an affordable £49.99. It provides an easy way to keep fitness levels up throughout the cold and icy months with six adjustable resistance levels and a frame that is sturdy yet easy to fold and store.

Those brave enough to face the elements can choose from Aldi’s Cycling Rain Jacket at £19.99 or Winter Cycling Jacket at £16.99 - both available in three different sizes for men and women - to stay warm and water resistant in unpredictable weather.

The Cycling Tights £13.99 are also a biking must-have, featuring wind-stopper front fabric and reflective detailing perfect for pairing with the Waterproof Over-Trousers at £14.99 and Heavy Duty Overshoes at £14.99.

Complete the look with the breathable Neoprene Cycling Gloves at £9.99), Sports Leg/Arm Warmers at £8.99 and Ergonomic Cycling Socks at £2.99 – they’re just the thing for those facing a cold commute.

The more serious cyclist can up the ante with Aldi’s Merino clothing range; the Cycling Wind Jersey with Merino at £19.99 and Merino Sports Base Layer at £16.99 are both made with high-quality merino wool which helps naturally regulate body temperature.

Riders also have the choice of luxurious Sports Accessories with Merino at £5.99 including hats and arm and neck warmers.

Also there is a chance to keep scratches and scrapes at bay with a rust-proof Floor Bike Stand at £14.99), capable of holding three bikes at once.

Or, the more compact Mini Bike Stand is available at £14.99 is the perfect alternative for those short on space.

You can also protect bikes with the Bike Cover at £9.99 and keep them looking tip top with the Muc-Off cleaner at £3.49 and Bike Maintenance Spray (£1.99).

All-in-all, Aldi’s got what it takes to keep cyclists warm and prepared for the autumn and winter months ahead.

For more information, visit: https://www.aldi.co.uk/specialbuys/about-our-specialbuys/cycling.