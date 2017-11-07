Repeat offender is spared jail after admitting theft and assault

A repeat-offender who was armed with a magnetic security de-tagging device during a shoplifting theft has narrowly been spared from being sent to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Stacey Ann Bird, 35, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield, and Hannah Louise Vardy, 22, of St Augustine’s Crescent, Chesterfield, struck at the Tesco, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said the defendants were spotted by a security guard and CCTV showed them concealing items in a bag which was searched and it contained a magnetic security de-tagging device which was seized.

The defendants admitted they aimed to share the items and some were to be sold on to pay for bills.

John Cavanagh, defending, said that although Bird has been previously heavily convicted it has been three years since her last conviction. Both admitted the theft from September 30.

Vardy received a 12 month conditional discharge on October 19 and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Bird’s case was adjourned for magistrates to consider a probation report before sentencing.

She also pleaded guilty to an assault from August, in Chesterfield, making-off without paying for fuel in July at a Jet garage, at Brimington, and for failing to surrender to custody in October. Bird was sentenced on October 30 to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. She was also ordered to pay £210.47 in compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.