Repeat offender is back behind bars after failing to meet with probation

A repeat offender has been sent back to jail for 14 days after failing to comply with her post-sentence supervision after she was released from prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 30, how Jessica Hodgkinson, 33, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield, had just been released from prison for committing a shop theft and for a previous breach.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Hodgkinson has been going through a difficult time with mental health issues but accepts responsibility for not attending appointments.

He added she had been homeless but has accommodation with her partner and she has been helping him with his mental health issues and her appointments were overlooked. Hogkinson admitted the breach on or around June 30 and was jailed for 14 days.