Renowned photographer documents life in Sheffield community band

Life as a member of one of Sheffield's best loved bands has been captured through the lens of a renowned documentary photographer.

Martin Parr spent time following Loxley Silver Band after it won a grant through the Aviva Community Fund last year.

Martin, known worldwide for his ability to capture the essence of being British in his projects, has now put the photos of the band together for a digital exhibition called Community Spirit.

Loxley was chosen because of the opportunity it provides people of all ages in Sheffield to get involved in music.

Martin said: "Throughout my career I’ve travelled all over the UK, capturing the hidden stories and the beauty in the ordinary and everyday. Community Spirit was an exciting project because it gave me access to the extraordinary work undertaken by groups that are the fabric of their local community.

"My job when I go to these events is to capture what’s going on. I try to capture a sense of the atmosphere and excitement that you feel when you’re with these groups.

"It was a privilege to meet and capture the inspiring people who organise, conduct or play in the Loxley Silver Band. You could really see the passion in each of the members and the traditional uniforms make for very warm and colourful pictures. The range of ages playing together also really embodies community spirit.”

Loxley Silver Band performs regularly at community events including fêtes and festivals, and has a strong following around Sheffield. The grant from the Aviva Community Fund helped the band cover the costs of hiring rehearsal space, uniforms and instrument maintenance.

Louise Shaw, who plays second cornet, said: “We are proud to offer an opportunity for everyone in the community to get involved in music and delighted to support events in our local community.

“The funding we received from Aviva has really helped cover the costs we need to sustain the work we do, such as rehearsal space, the uniforms you see in the pictures and crucial instrument maintenance.

“It was great to have Martin here to capture one of our rehearsals. His images really demonstrate the passion of our members.”

"It was great to have Martin here to capture one of our rehearsals. His images really demonstrate the passion of our members."