A man has appeared in court after admitting possessing an extreme pornographic image which showed a person engaging in sex acts with a sheep and an eel.

Scarborough man John De Nobriga, 62, of St Martin’s Square, pleaded guilty to a charge of owning an explicit image with a person performing an act of intercourse with a live or dead sheep and an eel at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The images were discovered on June 20 last year.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at York Crown Court on March 9.