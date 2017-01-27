REGIONAL NEWS: Footballer's brother shot dead outside barber shop

The brother of a professional footballer was killed in a shooting outside a barber shop.

Raheem Wilks, whose brother Mallik Wilks plays for Leeds United under-23s was shot in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Detectives investigating the death of the 19-year-old yesterday afternoon said it was a 'targeted' shooting.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Wilks' grandmother, Susan Coley, who spoke to him before the shooting, said: "He said 'I'll be back soon', I said 'don't get into any trouble', and he said 'I won't'," she said.

"Somebody phoned us and said 'your grandson is in the infirmary'. We went down there and sat there until he died."

She said he was always 'jolly' and 'full of life'.

"He'd do anything for you," she added.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer said: "We have launched a murder investigation following this man's death and are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Although our enquiries are still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday and witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

"We are not currently in a position to release the identity of the victim but his family have been informed and we have specially-trained family liaison officers deployed to support them at what is a very difficult time for them.

"We have been carrying out arrest enquiries with support from specialist firearms officers and that has led to the arrest of one man who is currently in custody on suspicion of murder.

"A post mortem examination is due to take place today to establish the cause of death.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are linking with key representatives in the community to keep them informed about the situation."

Floral tributes left at the scene of the shooting include one which says 'Daddy you was taken too soon'.