Red Arrows thrills - Chatsworth Country Fair off to flying start

Today's grey skies didn't stop crowds flocking to first day of 35th Chatsworth Country Fair.

Last year around 90,000 people went to the country house and gardens for the three days of fun, and the organisers say it could be at least that number this year.

William Parker, 8, makes a point

So far visitors have enjoyed a parachute display from Jump4Heroes, the Household Cavalry's Musical Ride, and various Have-A-Go events such as crossbow shooting and archery.

FAIR FACTS: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/chatsworth-country-fair-all-you-need-to-know-1-8088674

The Parker family are excited about the Red Arrows, showing at 3.35pm today (Friday) and 6pm on Sunday.

They have also been looking forward to the Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood's cookery masterclasses.

Tegwyn Evans, 68, keeps tight leash on nine-and-a-half-stone DeerhoundDerwen

William, who is nearly nine, has also enjoyed stroking all of the dogs at the fair - whether they're here for a relaxed day with their owners or are hopeful contestants in the dog agility competition.

Tegwyn Evans, 68, and his nine-and-a-half-stone Deerhound Derwen are at the fair for the third time.

Mr Evans was pleased to see the crowds despite the gloomy weather. He said the event's success is mainly because 'people like the open air'.

James Watts, 50, also said the clouds 'don't put a downer' on the fun weekend.

Cheryl Taberner, 44, James Watts, 50, with twin daughters Annabelle and Lily, 4, enjoy fair with family friend Rebecca Smith, 44, with sons Fraser, 8, and Finley, 6

Mr Watts and his family normally come to two days out of the 'fantastic' three-day event.

His twin daughters Annabelle and Lily, 4, were most looking forward to the fairground rides.

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire are delighted to be hosting another exciting weekend.

They began the day by browsing hundreds of trade stalls where visitors can buy anything from burgers to jodhpurs to stuffed birds of prey.

"Morning boost" mixture of kale, blackberry, sunflower seeds, oat milk, apple and blueberries, made by Eva Humphries, a nutritionist from Nottingham, was enjoyed by Duke and Duchess of Devonshire with show president Jessica Ennis-Hill

They then shared a smoothie with Sheffield's Rio Olympic silver medalist and president of the fair, heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill.

The Duke, 72, said he was 'very lucky' to have South Yorkshire's favourite Olympian as this year's president.

"She's one of the greatest role models we could have. We're really lucky. We're very proud that she's here.'"

Although the Duke couldn't wait to see the Household Cavalry Musical Ride, the Duchess admitted that their seven grandchildren who are at the fair have different priorities.

"The first thing they want to go to is always the bungee trampoline," she said. "And the girls want to see Mary Berry on Saturday."

Tickets can be bought on the door for Saturday and Sunday or with five per cent discount online. Accompanied children under 14 go free.