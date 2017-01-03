Recycle your Christmas tree to help hospital

Sheffielders have the opportunity to raise vital money for the city's children's hospital while recycling their Christmas trees again this year.

Andy Powell will again spearhead the Christmas Tree Collection Campaign in 2017. It's his way of saying thanks to the hospital for nursing his son William back to health.

William was treated for leukaemia at the hospital from 2011 to 2014. The hospital staff always went the extra mile to make William as comfortable as possible.

Young William was aged just 21 months when he was diagnosed.

"It's every parent's nightmare, hearing that diagnosis," Mr Powell said.

He went through hell. William went into theatre 27 times, but he came through with flying colours.

"He's doing absolutely brilliantly," Mr Powell, 45, said.

It will take Mr Powell and a small band of volunteers a week to collect all the trees.

The trees will go to the Green Estates facility, and Our Cow Molly farm. They are chipped and re-used.

"We make sure all the trees are used for something," Mr Powell said.

The campaign has gone from strength to strength. The total money raised from booking trees has already exceeded £5,500.

It's 10 times more than what was raised in the first collection.

The deadline for booking your tree to be collected is midnight Thursday.

Book your tree in for collection by visiting www.christmastreecollections.co.uk. It costs £12 to have your tree collected.

There are a range of other options for Sheffielders to 'treecycle' their real Christmas trees this year.

There are five Veolia-run household waste recycling centres that are taking the trees. They are at Shirecliffe, High Green, Woodhouse, Gleadless and Deepcar.

The Shirecliffe site, at Langley Avenue West, S5 8WA, is open seven days a week from 10am-4pm. You can take your tree to Beighton Road, Woodhouse, S13 7PS, in the same hours from Wednesday to Monday.

Blackstock Road, S14 1FY, is the place to take the tree in Gleadless, from Thursday to Tuesday. Manchester Road, Deepcar, site is open from Thursday to Monday at S36 2DT.

High Green residents can take their trees to Greaves Lane, S35 4GR, from Friday to Tuesday.

Alternatively, residents can use the bulky waste collection service. Up to three bulky items can be collected for £20.40.

Crosspool residents can drop off their trees outside Direct Travel at 1 Ringstead Crescent between 10am and noon.

A £2 donation is suggested to cover costs.

For more information about recycling in the city, phone Veolia on 0114 273 4567.