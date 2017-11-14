Rebekah Vardy, wife of Sheffield football ace Jamie Vardy, confirmed for I'm A Celebrity line-up

Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Sheffield football star Jamie Vardy has been confirmed as one of the contestants in the new series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 35-year-old partner of the Sheffield-born England and Leicester City striker has been officially named as one of the ten star names heading into the jungle for this year's ITV show which returns to screens on Sunday.

She will be joining the likes of Coronation Street Jennie McAlpine, boxer Amir Khan and Stanley Johnson, father of politician Boris Johnson after TV chiefs finally confirmed this year's line-up earlier today.

Rebekah posedin the jungle show's trademark beige shirt and red trouser get-up as she prepares to confront her fears in the Australian outback among thousands of bugs and critters.

Before heading into the outback, she said: “I'm excited, it's gonna be great. Am I scared of anything? Not at all."

Rebekah touched down in Australia at Brisbane Airport over the weekend leaving her family and husband back in the UK.

Born Rebekah Nicholson, she first met her husband-to-be when she was hired to organise his birthday party back in 2014.

Following a two-year relationship, Rebekah and Jamie, 30, got married in 2016.

They tied the knot at lavish ceremony held at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire last year.

Rebekah is a mother-of-four to daughter Sofie who was born in 2014 and 10-month-old Finley with Jamie.

She also has two children - 11-year-old Megan and six-year-old Taylor - from previous relationships.

Footballer Jamie has five-year-old daughter Ella from his relationship with Emma Daggett.

The family lives in Lincolnshire with eight bedrooms and try to maintain a healthy lifestyle by growing their own fruit and vegetables.

Sheffield born Jamie started his career with Stocksbridge Park Steels at 16 after being released by Sheffield Wednesday making his first team debut in 2007 and earning £30 a week.

Since then, he has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the game, winning the Premier League with Leicester City, becoming one of Britain's hottest goalscoring talents and becoming a regular in the England line-up and is expected to feature at next year's World Cup in Russia.