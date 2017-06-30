'Real ales and food at dinner time': Sheffield man takes over city centre pub the Three Tuns

The new tenant of Sheffield pub the Three Tuns plans to put his own mark on a formula which has worked for the venue for decades.

Shaun Price wants to keep the venue, located on Silver Street Head in the city centre, as a 'drinker's pub with a food additive, not the other way round'.

The 59-year-old resident of Picking Lane, Ecclesfield, has taken over on a tenancy at will agreement for three months.

He called it a 'toe in the water' job, and will make a decision on whether to take over permanently at the end of the three-month period.

Mr Price had been looking for a foothold in Sheffield for 'some time'.

"I heard this one was coming up and threw my hat in the ring," he said.

The kitchen will open next week, serving sandwiches and chips.

It will be in action from 12pm-2.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Food won't be served at night, but Mr Price said that wouldn't be a problem with punters, who realised it was all about the beer.

"Real Ales and food at dinner time," he said.

Mr Price is drawing on plenty of experience running pubs.

He was the tenant at the Ye Olde Rose and Crown in Stafford for more than five years.

Mr Price ran the pub on behalf of owners Joule's Brewery.

He is confident The Three Tuns has a long future in Sheffield.

"It's got a good customer base," he said.

"People seem to be pleased that it's open again.

"We'll put our own little mark on it, but pretty much carry on.

"We're certainly going to give it our best shot."

He said a small band of family and one permanent staff member were helping him run the place for the three months.

"We've only got it for three months, and sorting out contracts for that is a bit hard to do," he said.

The pub closed in March when Reet Ales, the parent company of the Three Tuns, Closed Shop in Crookesmoor and Punchbowl in Crookes, stopped trading.