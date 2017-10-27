READING CAMPAIGN: Sheffield finalists revealed for fantastic Michael Rosen poetry competition

The Sheffield Star can today reveal the finalists in our fantastic poetry competition.

Earlier this month we teamed up with former Childrens’ Laureate Michael Rosen for a unique competition as part of our campaign to get Sheffield reading more.

Edie Wilson during her video.

The competition challenged primary and secondary school pupils up to the age of 16 to submit videos of themselves performing a recital of their favourite poem or piece of prose by the writer.

And now we can reveal the top three who have made it into the final.

They are:-

*Ada McAuley, aged four, of Hunter's Bar Infants, who performed We're Going On A Bear Hunt

Pupils at Carterknowle School.

*Edie Wilson, aged eight, of Westways Primary School in Crookes, for her performance of Hot Food

*Year 4 pupils at Carterknowle Junior School in Millhouses for their class recital of Alligator Problem.

The finalists were chosen by a judging panel, which included Sheffield Star editor Nancy Fielder and the organisers of this year's Off The Shelf literary festival.

Maria De Souza, a member of the Off the Shelf festival organising committee, said: “We are thrilled with the enthusiasm shown with all the entries, it’s been fun looking through them all and also lovely to know how popular Michael Rosen is with schools and young people.

Ada McAuley.

"We’ve had a great response during the festival to the children’s events, and Off the Shelf is delighted to be part of The Star’s reading campaign.”

The final entries will be sent to Michael Rosen to decide the winner next week.

And first place will earn up to 30 books worth around £200 for their school from the kind people at Off the Shelf.

Once the winner is announced the Sheffield Star and Off The Shelf organising committee will arrange to present the prizes to you at your school.