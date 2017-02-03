Reach out for Cancer Day

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust is urging people to open up about cancer tomorrow, for World Cancer Day

The charity has teamed up with Macmillan Cancer Support to urge people in Rotherham to reach out to friends and family living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.

Around one in 10 people in Yorkshire and Humber feel they have lost touch with one or more of their friends as a result of having cancer. But for many people living with cancer, support from their nearest and dearest is invaluable.

Angela Eyre, a Macmillan information manager at Rotherham Hospital, said: “Cancer can cause so many worries that are not just related to health, such as the impact on your work, your finances, and your confidence. It can be an incredibly overwhelming time and it’s crucial that people feel supported and have someone to talk to. Simply being there is often exactly what a person needs.

“If you or someone you love is facing cancer, the Macmillan Information and Support Centre, based at the hospital, is one of the places you’ll be supported with kind words and practical information.”

Tracey Green, from Treeton, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She said: “It can feel hard talking to family and friends about cancer when you’ve finished your treatment, as everyone expects you to get back to ‘normal.’ It’s great to connect with people and unload some of your worries.”