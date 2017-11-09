Re-trial set for man accused of stabbing Sheffield dad to death

A date has been set for the re-trial of a man accused of stabbing a Sheffield dad to death in his home in order to steal £300 from him.

Bradley Onfroy, 32, charged with murdering and robbing Jordan Hill at his Longley home on March 23 this year, is now due to stand trial once more for the two offences in February 2018 following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

Following a three week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, the jury were discharged after three days of deliberation when they were unable to reach an unanimous or majority 10-2 decision on either of the charges Onfroy, of no fixed abode, was charged with.

Onfroy was remanded into custody until the date of the trial next year.

Emergency services were called to a flat on Southey Avenue, Longley at around 9.45pm on Thursday, March 23 following reports that 21-year-old Mr Hill had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital where the young dad sadly died from his injuries.