Ray’s 75-marathon fundraiser ends tomorrow in Rotherham

Tomorrow 75-year old Ray Matthews of Rotherham ends his staggering 75 marathons in 75 consecutive days

The incredible challenge that has seen Ray cover ground across the region and around Rotherham’s twin town, St Quentin in France, was undertaken to raise much needed cash for a special school.

Ray hopes to be able to buy costly interactive equipment for the young pupils at Newman School.

Tomorrow he will run his 75th and final marathon, with a triumphant finish in the Newman grounds.

There is still time to contribute and add to Ray’s total by visiting www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/rwrr