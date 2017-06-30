Rapper Kano voted as act you will think will steal the show at this year's Tramlines in Sheffield

British rapper Kano has topped a poll to find out who music lovers think will be the top act at this year's Tramlines Festival in Sheffield.

The London born grime star beat off the likes of Primal Scream, The Libertines and All Saints in our poll to discover who you think will deliver the best set at the three day festival which takes place from July 21-23 at venues across the city.

But many of you thought an act other than those we picked out as potential highlights would steal the show - with the option "someone else" grabbing second spot.

The Libertines landed third place, while 90s all-girl group All Saints clinched fourth spot.

The full down of results was:

WHO DO YOU THINK WILL BE THE BEST ACT AT THIS YEAR'S TRAMLINES?

1. Kano

2. Someone else

3. The Libertines

4. All Saints

5. Primal Scream

6. The Coral

7. Metronomy

8. Toots and The Maytals

9. We Are Scientists

10. Don Letts

11. Lucy Spraggan

12. Twin Atlantic

13. The Pharcyde

14. Cabbage