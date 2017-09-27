Rape alarms handed out to Sheffield students

Rape alarms are being handed out to students as part of a new drive to help keep them safe.

This week and next, the University of Sheffield and South Yorkshire Police are targeting students to give them advice about personal safety and home security and to warn them of the dangers of drugs.

University and police representatives are on campus talking to students to pass on safety and crime reduction advice.

Richard Yates, Head of Security Services at the University of Sheffield, said: “Sheffield is regularly seen as one of the safest cities in the UK but unfortunately there are some people who see students as an easy target for crime, particularly at the start of the new academic year.

“The University has been working with our Students’ Union and South Yorkshire Police for the past 19 years to help keep students safe and reduce crime against the University’s community.

“This year we are on-hand providing advice on how students can keep their belongings and accommodation safe from theft. We’re also providing information on the steps they can take to ensure their own personal safety and wellbeing is protected, including how to report crime and receive support if you are a victim of crime.”