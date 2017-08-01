Rangers fans raise nearly £3,000 for cancer charity after abuse incident in Sheffield

Kindhearted Rangers fans have raised almost £3,000 for a cancer charity after a well-known collector was abused ahead of a game in Sheffield at the weekend.

At 7.15am this morning, an online fundraising page set up in the wake of the incident outside Hillsborough football stadium, showed that 277 Rangers fans had donated £2,945 in less than 24 hours.

The page was set up by supporters disappointed at the actions of some who abused 78-year-old John Burkhill as he collected cash for Macmillan Cancer Support ahead of a friendly between Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

John, who is on a mission to raise £1 million, was sworn at and had his wig stolen by some fans as they made their way to the game.

He was dressed in green, which is the colour worn by Rangers' rivals, Celtic.

John, from Handsworth, walks miles each day pushing a pram he originally bought for his daughter Karen when she was born in the 1960s.

He started raising money following the death of his wife, June, who died from cancer.

Rangers fan Gary Mills posted: "Sorry you had hassle from some of my fellow Rangers supporters. Hopefully the positive outcome is that those responsible are now ashamed of their actions and that your sterling campaign is a now a lot better off as a result."

Jim Douglas, who also donated, posted: "Apologies for the actions of a few John."

Gordon Stillie, posting on the YouCaring crowdfunding page, suggested that John should be invited to Rangers' stadium in Glasgow, to collect more money.

"He'll need more than one bucket though," he said.

Costa and Johnny Tofalis agreed with the suggestion.

"One idiot brought shame to the club. I actually spoke to you and gave you my loose change. Great man," they posted.

"Get in touch with Rangers and come up to Ibrox for a match day. Bet you fill your pram and see what the real Rangers fans are like. All the best."

To donate visit https://www.youcaring.com/johnburkhillmacmillancancersupport-891488