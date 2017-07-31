Rangers fans donate to Sheffield man's campaign to help 'right a wrong' after Hillsborough incident

Have your say

A football supporters group is donating money to Sheffield man John Burkhill's charity appeal to say sorry for alleged harassment he suffered during a friendly match in Sheffield on the weekend.

Rangers FC's Club 1872 group started the crowd funding page to 'right a wrong' in the wake of trouble Mr Burkhill faced outside the ground on Sunday before the friendly with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser, better known as Sheffield's Mad Man With a Pram, said he was sworn at, and had his wig stolen by fans.

Mr Burkhill said it was because he was dressed in green, the colour of Rangers' rival Celtic.

Rangers fans were hitting back this afternoon, raising money in support of Mr Burkhill.

The page has raised more than £1,400.

One anonymous contributor, who donated £10 to the cause, wrote 'From a Rangers supporter with apologies for the idiots who mishandled you'.

"Sorry you had to suffer at the hands of 'so-called' supporters," another, who donated £20, said.

"I hope my small donation helps to assauge some of the pain and humiliation you were put through."

Another man said his donation was going towards the 'wonderful' reception Sheffield Wednesday gave Rangers.

Mr Burkhill walks thousands of miles in Sheffield for the charity.

Rob Turner, Macmillan Cancer Support's Sheffield fundraising manager, said: "We were shocked to hear about the incident.

"John is a tireless supporter who has already raised more than £300,000 for Macmillan.

"Fortunately, this is an isolated incident – as John says, it’s never happened before in his years of collecting.

"We’re continuing to offer our support to John and help him with his incredible fundraising, which will make a huge difference to people living with cancer.”