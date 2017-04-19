Raiders fled from Rotherham shop on quad and off-road bikes

Raiders who broke into a Rotherham shop drove off from the crime scene on quad and off-road bikes.

They broke into the Vape store on Harris Hawk Way, Rotherham, at around 12.55am on Thursday, March 30.

The shop safe was among the items stolen in the raid.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Extensive damage was caused to the store doors and windows in the reported burglary.

"A number of enquiries are still on going, however, police are appealing for anyone with any information to please come forward.

"If you were in the area at the time of the burglary, or have any information that may be able to assist police with their enquiries, please ring."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.