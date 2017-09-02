Raiders cause 'significant' damage to Sheffield shop but get away empty handed

Have your say

Thieves caused significant damage to a shop in Sheffield - but fled the scene empty handed.

South Yorkshire Police said thieves attacked a security shutter covering the front of the shop in Wickfield Grove, Frecheville causing significant damage.

However no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

A burglar also left empty handed when they tried to steal from a home in Plumbley Hall Road, Mosborough.

They kicked the bottom of a kitchen door panel but ran off when the homeowner shouted.

Sheffield South East Local Police Team said both the attempted burglaries happened in the last 24 hours.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.