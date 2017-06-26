Radiohead guitarist spotted with this Sheffield Wednesday sticker during band's Glastonbury set

Radiohead's headline slot at Glastonbury was always going to be special but it was particularly memorable for Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The Oxfordshire band put in a legendary performance on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night; playing hits including Creep, No Surprises and Karma Police.

However, it was lead guitarist Jonny Greenwood who stole the show in Pilton when he brought out his Sheffield Wednesday inspired guitar.

Owls fans were delighted when they spotted Greenwood sporting a Wednesday 'Till I Die sticker on his guitar during the band's mammoth set.

This isn't the first time the Oxford-born musician has been spotted with the sticker on his guitar but that didn't stop Wednesday fans pointing it out once again.