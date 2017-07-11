Racial abuse hurled at woman in Sheffield street

A police hunt is underway for a man who hurled racial abuse at a woman in a Sheffield street.

The 29-year-old was returning to her car in Chesterwood Drive, Fulwood, after dropping her children off at school, when she was abused.

South Yorkshire Police said the culprit was white, aged in his 50s, slim and had grey, short, curly hair.

He was wearing a blue jumper and was driving a light blue van.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 10.30am on Friday, June 30, it is reported that a 29-year-old woman was returning to her car that had been parked on Chesterwood Drive, Fulwood, after taking her children to school.

"As she approached her vehicle, it is alleged that an unknown man verbally abused the woman making aggressive and abusive comments.

"Officers believe the incident is racially aggravated and want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may know who the unidentified man is."

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.