QUIZ: Sound bites from Sheffield-bound Kings of Leon ... or Kings of England?

Followills followers are celebrating newly announced summer return to South Yorkshire of award-winning indie darlings Kinds of Leon.
So, ahead of Friday's 9am ticket stampede for June 10 Sheffield Arena show, here soundtracked by 2014 Sex On Fire venue crowd-pleaser, we celebrate chart-toppers' Steel City sixth coming with selection of quotes. But are they by Kings of Leon or Kings of England, past and future?
KINGS' COMEBACK: http://www.thestar.co.uk/whats-on/gigs-and-music/kings-of-leon-to-return-to-sheffield-in-june-1-8349529