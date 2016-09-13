Quiz environment chiefs at Dronfield drop-in session

People in Dronfield have the chance to quiz energy and environment bosses at an open session this week.

Several public agencies are hosting a drop-in event in the town to explain how they work together to regulate the onshore oil and gas industry and protect communities and the environment.

The Environment Agency, Health and Safety Executive, Oil and Gas Authority, and Public Health England are hosting the event at The Peel Centre in High Street from 2pm to 7pm on Thursday, September 15.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "These agencies work together to assess the impacts of the oil and gas industry, to oversee industry operations, and to ensure that any exploration and development, including fracking, is done in a way that does not put people or the environment at risk of harm.

"The drop-in session offers local residents, businesses and other interested parties in as South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire an opportunity to find out about agencies’ roles and to ask questions and discuss any issues or concerns they have about onshore oil and gas development ahead of any companies applying to develop operations in the area."

People can turn up at any time between 2pm and 7pm.

The Oil and Gas Authority is responsible for issuing onshore gas exploration licences.