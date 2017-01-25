QUIZ: Burns Night facts aplenty but can you identidy revered Rabbie's poems from quotes?

Tonight sees annual haggis and whisky fest marking birthday of tartan clansman cult Celt poet Rabbie Burns.

But before bagpipes blow their last and Auld Lang Syne strains signal close of suitably dram-drenched Bard of Ayrshire festivities, here's timely poetry quotation quiz, accompanied by well and little known facts aplenty about Ploughman Poet's short-lived life and lasting legacy.

#1 Asked what had been the source of his greatest inspiration, corncrake-voiced warbler Bob Dylan said it was Burns’ 1794 song “Red, Red Rose”.

#2 Astronaut Nick Patrick carried a volume of Burns’ poetry with him on a 2010 space mission which saw him travel 5.7 million miles while orbiting the Earth 217 times. It’s not explained why.

#3 The oldest existing statue of Burns is thought to be in Camperdown, Australia. Carved by one John Greenshields, it was shipped there during the 1850’s.

#4 The late Michael Jackson had reportedly worked on an album in which some of Burns’ poems were to be set to music.

#5 John Steinbeck’s 1937 novel “Of Mice and Men” takes its title from a famous line in Burns’ “To a Mouse”: “The best laid schemes o’ mice and men gang oft agley”.

#6 Mosgiel, a town near Dunedin, New Zealand, is named after Burns’ farm in Ayrshire.

#7 The former Soviet Union was the first country in the world to honour Burns with a commemorative stamp marking the 160th anniversary of his death in 1956.

SCOT QUIZ: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/quiz-burns-night-celebration-of-land-of-the-brave-and-trans-gaelic-accents-aside-braveheart-1-8352226