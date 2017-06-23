Quirky cows make a mooove

Life-size model cows have found the perfect home and will stay together as a herd in the Peak District and Derbyshire.

The beautiful beasts wowed both the judges and the crowds at the first ever RHS Chatsworth Flower Show earlier this month - appearing in Peak District & Derbyshire tourist board’s Silver Gilt meal winning show garden - and have now been put out to pasture at The Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath.

The quirky cows - sprayed in metallic colours and ‘branded’ with a blue and white hand-painted circular motif - are destined to be a whimsical talking point for visitors at Derbyshire’s oldest tourist attraction high above the Derwent Valley.

The Heights of Abraham director, Rupert Pugh, said: “We are delighted that we are able to welcome all three of the quirky cows and keep them in the Peak District.

“We hope that visitors to The Heights will enjoy the opportunity to see these contemporary, captivating sculptures for many years to come. With the main access to The Heights via cable car, it’s certainly been a challenge to transport the cows safely to the top – a very unusual load and not something you would expect to see travelling across the A6!”

Jo Dilley, managing director of marketing for Peak District & Derbyshire tourist board, added: “It’s great news that the cows, which were a real talking point throughout the RHS Chatsworth show, will stay together on home soil so that even more people who come to the area in future can enjoy them.

”We’re really grateful to The Heights of Abraham for giving them long-term grazing rights in one of the most scenic locations in the area.”

RHS Chelsea Flower Show award-winning designer Lee Bestall created the tourist board’s show garden at Chatsworth. He sprayed one of the cows copper, another silver and the third gold, based on an original concept by Hathersage-based artists Becky Pytches and Rob Hopper. His team thenhand-painted a Willow inspired ‘brand’ on each animal’s rump.