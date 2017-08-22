Quick-thinking South Yorkshire courier makes extra special delivery by delivering his own baby

A South Yorkshire courier had a special delivery of his own when he was forced to step into the shoes of a midwife and deliver his own baby.

Michael Gray, aged 32, of East Dene, Rotherham, discovered skills he didn't know he had when his pregnant fiancée, Charlene Morris, who was a week overdue, went into labour in the early hours of Saturday.

The couple could not make it to the hospital in time so quick-thinking Michael was forced to deliver his own son.

"She went into labour at the top of the stairs and just managed to get to the bottom but couldn't make it to the car" said Michael, who works for FedEx.

After calling for an ambulance, Michael had no other option but to bring his son into the world with the help of the emergency services operator on the other end of the phone.

Paramedics arrived around five minutes after the birth of baby Michael - who was born at 2.40am on August 19, weighing a healthly 7lb 5oz.

Charlene said having Michael deliver their baby was 'scary'.

"It all happened so quick. I'm glad he was there though. He was amazing," she added.

Charlene's friend had planned to be her birthing partner, however she unfortunately missed the birth as she had to rush to the house in the early hours.

Charlene added: "My best friend Jemma cut the cord and held the baby for the first half an hour.

"She missed the birth just by a second but she managed to calm Michael down because he was a bit panicked."