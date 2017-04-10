Putting skills to the test

Sheffield College apprentices have put their skills to the test by taking part in a mock outside broadcast,

The group of 16 apprentices were put through their paces as they rehearsed setting up rigging, and sounds nad video equipment to live stream and film sports activities at High Storrs School.

The training exercise was organised by outside broadcast and television production company, Televideo. The Sheffield-based business - which is in need of camera, videotape and graphics operators, vision and sound engineers, post-production staff, warehouse operatives and riggers - has recently recruited 16 apprentices to fill skills shortages and support growth in the creative industries sector.

Apprentices spend four days a week with the company on assignments, developing and learning their skills on the job, that include the British Superbike Championships, BBC Radio 1 events, Premier League football, Premiership rugby, and Sky Sports broadcasts. They also spend one day a week training in the £8.8 million creative industries facilities at The Sheffield College’s Hillsborough campus on Livesey Street.

Paul Corcoran, chief executive at The Sheffield College, said: “Apprenticeships provide employers with a fantastic opportunity to recruit and mould talent to their business needs. We are delighted to work with Televideo to address skill shortages and boost business growth.”

Apprentice Alex Pickering, aged 19, of Rotherham, is training as a camera operator. He said: “I have a keen interest in sport and decided to take the plunge and start an apprenticeship. I studied A Levels but was keen to get straight into the world of work. I’m really enjoying the apprenticeship.”