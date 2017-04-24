Puppy snatched from teenage boy in street robbery in South Yorkshire

A puppy was snatched from a teenage boy in a street robbery in South Yorkshire.

The pup, Willow, was grabbed by two men who pulled up alongside a 16-year-old boy walking the dog and asked if they could buy it.

When he refused to sell the pup, the men, described as Asian, pinned the teenager up against some railings, grabbed the dog and drove off.

Posting on Facebook, Kym Stewart‎, said her son was robbed in Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, on Monday, April 17.

She wrote: "A blue van with windows down each side pulled up next to him, two Asian men got out and asked if they could buy Willow.

"When refused they pinned my son, 16, up against the railing and pulled the pup by her collar, squealing, from his arms and slung her in the back of the van before speeding off.

"As you can imagine we are devastated and are offering a substantial reward for information and her safe return home where she belongs."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.