Puppy seized by police in fraud probe in Sheffield

A puppy has been seized by police in Sheffield as part of a fraud probe.

Officers are investigating the sale of the puppy on suspicion that it may have been brought into the country with a fake or incorrect pet passport and sold to an unsuspecting family.

A Gleadless man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers in Sheffield are currently investigating the sale of a puppy, which may have been brought in to the UK with a fake or incorrect pet passport and sold to an unsuspecting family.

"Pet passports are used to show whether or not a dog has received the correct vaccinations to prevent communicable diseases, such as rabies, which pose a risk to animals and humans.

"A male from the Gleadless area has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and enquiries are ongoing.

"If you have any further information, or believe that you may have purchased a puppy with the incorrect documents, please contact South Yorkshire Police."

The spokesman added: "The dog is currently in quarantine and will be returned to his owners if everything is ok."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.