Pupils head into the woods as part of scheme to encourage outdoor learning

South Yorkshire schoolchildren have headed into the woods to test their engineering skills.

Pupils from Thurcroft Infant School took part in den building activities as part of a scheme to encourage more outdoor learning.

The day was hosted by Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust's outdoor learning team, who are encouraging teachers to get outside the classroom more.

They are on hand to help people with bursaries, training, school grounds advice and trip ideas after receiving funding from the People's Postcode Lottery.