Pupils at South Yorkshire school raise money for victims of Grenfell Tower tragedy

Pupils from a South Yorkshire school have raised funds for the victims of the Grenfell Tower victims.

Youngsters at Wales High School, in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, have teamed up with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to raise money.

Pupils washing cars outside Wales High School

Year eight pupil Jasmine Taylor wrote to headteacher Pepe Di’Iasio to ask if the school could do something to help the families.

Students from year eight have been busy cleaning cars to raise money for those affected.

So far, 79 people have been confirmed dead or missing, presumed dead, following the fire in Kensington earlier this month.

Jasmine said: "After watching what had happened on the news I felt that we just had to do something for the people that were involved in the Grenfell Tower fire.

A pupil washes a car

"I felt really strongly about helping those that have survived because they have lost everything.

"A lot of children were in the building and they now have no homes.”

Head of year eight, Liam Beardsley, said: “The idea was to do some fundraising to help and show support for those that have been affected by the fire.

"It’s great to see our students wanting to help others that have been left in such a dire situation.

"It may be hundreds of miles away from us here in South Yorkshire but seeing the pictures of what has happened and watching interviews with survivors really brings home the devastation they have suffered.

"Jasmine came up with the idea of washing cars and getting the fire service involved.

"Firefighters in London risked their lives to save others, so it’s a way for local firefighters to honour their colleagues as well.”



Pupils have so far collected more than £150 for the Grenfell Disaster Fund.