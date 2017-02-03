Pulp drummer Nick Banks keen for Washington rebirth

Pulp drummer Nick Banks looks forward to returning to iconic Sheffield pub the Washington on Saturday night as part of its rebirth weekend.

Nick will join his Pulp bandmate Jarvis Cocker at the renovated venue in Fitzwilliam Street.

Former Pulp member Richard Hawley is also set to visit the pub as it unveils its new interior.

The pub had been temporarily closed since January 22 for its restoration work.

It has a new outside seating area, dance floor and stage.

Nick looked forward to seeing what the new venue looked like. A former owner of the Washington, he has been a regular in it for years.

"I've never stopped going," he said, when asked his feelings on returning to the venue.

He said the pub would lose none of its old charm.

"I think it will still pretty much be a boozer, rather than a trendy bar," he said.

Jarvis is set to perform a DJ set at the event, which kicks off at 8pm and runs until 3am.