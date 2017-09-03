Search

Public urged to avoid 'scattered broken glass' on Sheffield street

Broomgrove Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google
Broomgrove Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google
0
Have your say

Members of the public are being urged to avoid scattered broken glass on a Sheffield Street.

Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team said they were on their way to clear the site at at 11.30am at Broomgrove Road, just off Ecclesall Road.