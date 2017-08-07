Public transport plea for Special Olympics spectators and families

Special Olympics spectators have been urged to use public transport to get around Sheffield this week.

The National Games begin today, with more than 2,000 athletes and their family members travelling between various venues across the city, including Ice Sheffield and Ponds Forge.

Organisers expect plenty of people to watch the 20 different sporting competitions, and Travel South Yorkshire has set up a dedicated website to help them get around Sheffield.

The page, travelsouthyorkshire.com/SpecialOlympicsGB, includes a journey planner for each venue as well as tomorrow's opening ceremony at Bramall Lane and the families' village at Tudor Square.

The games are returning to the city for the first time since 1993.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive director of customer services Tim Taylor said: "Special Olympics Great Britain’s return to Sheffield is a fantastic occasion for our region.

"The games will attract thousands of spectators to the city and surrounding areas, and will help to solidify our region’s status as a location for sporting excellence.

“With the huge amount of spectators expected to be travelling to cheer on the athletes at all venues, we’re encouraging everyone to plan their journey in advance, and to use public transport to get to and from the games.”