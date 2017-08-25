Public service nomination for Office of South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner

A leading police commissioner could be in line for an award for excellence to public service.

The Office of the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings has been shortlisted for an Association for Public Service Excellence Award.

The office has also been shortlisted in the Best Collaborative Working Initiative section in recognition of the decommissioning of a police station in Sheffield and its remodelling of a regional sexual assault referral centre (SARC).

Working in collaboration with NHS England, South Yorkshire Police, Kier Group PLC and victim support services, the building opened by the Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings and Sarah Champion MP provides a facility for forensic medical examinations, acute medical care and for crisis support to victims of rape and sexual assault.

Dr Billings said: “The South Yorkshire sexual assault referral centre in Sheffield is an excellent facility for victims.

“The SARC offers a welcoming environment for victims of horrendous crimes. It allows victims to start a journey of recovery from the forensic examination to a court case. The facility will soon have a direct video link with the court. This means that vulnerable victims will not have to attend a police station or a court.

“The short-listing of this award recognises this hard work of the team and I wish them the best of luck in the final.”

To date over 200 victims have been supported by services based at the centre.